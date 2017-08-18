Death toll in Catalan terrorist attacks climbs to 14

One of those injured in the Aug. 17 terror attack in Cambrils, Spain, has died of stab wounds, TASS reports citing Spain’s El Diario.

Thus, the death toll from Thursday’s attacks in Catalonia has risen to 14.

​On Thursday, 13 people died and over 100 were injured when a van mowed down a crowd of pedestrians in the central Ramblas area in Spain’s tourist resort of Barcelona.

Hours after the tragedy, another vehicle attack took place in the coastal town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona.