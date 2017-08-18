Iranian airline signs MoU to purchase 10 Boeing plane

2017-08-18 15:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s Kish Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Boeing (the largest aerospace company of the United States) for the purchase of 10 commercial planes, said Mohammad Taghi Jadidi, Kish Airlines’ managing director.

Jadidi said that the MoU for purchasing 10 Boeing-737-MAX airplanes was signed following the negotiations with the representative of the US company, Fars news agency reported, Aug. 18.

He further said that, Kish Airlines seeks investors for financing the deal, adding that, since purchasing new airplanes in cash is not economically justified, airliners prefer to obtain financing on the purchases.

The domestic banks have obtained licenses to Open LC and can easily undertake the financing of the deal, added Jadidi.

He further said that, Kish Air will purchase six Airbus A-320 family jets by the end of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 2018), explaining that these will be the planes repossessed by the financier banks.

Jadidi said that, talks are underway with Boeing and Airbus, forecasting that the talks will be concluded within two months.