Armenia tries to divert attention from soldier suicides: Azerbaijan

2017-08-18 15:52

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

The websites controlled by the Armenian Defense Ministry are recently spreading false and fake information about the Azerbaijani army, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message Aug. 18.

That false and fake information is designed for the internal audience in Armenia, said the Defense Ministry.

“Such falsification by the Armenian side is another unsuccessful step taken in the Armenian style in response to the facts disseminated in recent days by the Azerbaijani media about negative events in the aggressive Armenian army,” said the Defense Ministry.

“Trying to whitewash itself, the criminal military-political regime with such news tries to divert the attention of population from the growing number of suicides, violence and other criminal acts among servicemen, which are related to the deplorable situation in the Armenian army.”

