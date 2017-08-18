130 people injured in Catalonia attacks

The number of people injured in a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday and in a separate attack in the Catalan resort town of Cambrils stood at 130 on Friday, Reuters reports citing an emergency services spokesman.

Seventeen were in a critical condition and another 30 were in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

​On Thursday, 13 people died and over 100 were injured when a van mowed down a crowd of pedestrians in the central Ramblas area in Spain’s tourist resort of Barcelona.

Hours after the tragedy, another vehicle attack took place in the coastal town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

On Aug. 18, one of those injured in the Cambrils terror attack died of stab wounds.