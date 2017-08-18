90 persons detained in Uzbekistan’s “Purge-Antiterror” operation

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 18

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Ninety persons, who were hiding from the investigative authorities and courts for the crimes committed, have been detained within the framework of the “Purge-Antiterror” operation, which, in anticipation of the 26th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, has been started on July 30 in Tashkent, said the website of the Tashkent Department of Internal Affairs.

The operation is conducted in order to ensure public order, safety of citizens, prevention of offenses and emergency situations in the period of preparations for the Independence Day of Uzbekistan celebrated on Sept. 1.

Over 475,500 apartments, cellars and attics, private houses, organizations, institutions and other objects have been checked in the capital of Uzbekistan over the past period.

Some 44 facts of crimes related to illegal circulation of narcotics were revealed, and about seven kilograms of narcotic substances were seized. In addition, 16 facts of pandering and brothel-keeping, as well as two facts of illegal possession of firearms were established.