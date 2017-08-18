Uzbek, Kyrgyz FMs mull prospects of bilateral relations

2017-08-18

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 18

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Erlan Abdyldaev, met in Bishkek to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said on Aug. 18.

The FMs commended the outcome of the meetings of Uzbek-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commissions for bilateral cooperation and delimitation and demarcation of the state border. The meetings were held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Kyrgyz PM Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

During the meetings, the sides agreed to actively develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, as well as to deepen the cooperation in transportation, agriculture, water management, energy, culture, healthcare, education and tourism.

The Uzbek FM invited his Kyrgyz counterpart to participate in the International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia, to be held under the aegis of UN in Samarkand in November of 2017.