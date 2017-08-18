Several presidents’ children expected at Young Leaders Forum in Baku

2017-08-18 17:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

Children of the presidents of Macedonia and Montenegro, as well as former presidents and former prime ministers of Latvia, Ukraine, Albania, Andorra, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will arrive in Baku to participate in the Global Young Leaders Forum on Aug. 21-24.

Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend that the forum is expected to be attended by representatives of prestigious higher educational institutions of the world, as well as a number of young entrepreneurs. Moreover, it is planned to invite former heads of government of several countries, authoritative public figures, as well as about 20 distinguished guests who are the heads of big companies.

Individual assessment of leadership, the forms of leadership needed in modern times, and the differences between male and female leadership will be discussed, and debates will be organized during the forum.

The forum, which is organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center, is planned to be attended by nearly 50 young leaders and leading researchers of the world.