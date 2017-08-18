TAP plans no construction along Italy’s coast in summer season

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium is committed to not carrying out construction work along Italy’s coast during the summer season, said the message on the consortium’s Twitter page.

The purpose is to avoid impact on tourism in this area, according to the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

