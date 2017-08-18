SOCAR launches platform at Azerbaijani offshore field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has put into operation the platform #1778 at the Oil Rocks offshore field after overhaul, said SOCAR in a message posted on its website.

The platform’s territory with an area of 784 square meters has been completely overhauled, and 33 reinforcing piles were rammed in, says the message.

Meanwhile, power systems were installed and 110 meters of water lines were laid as part of the overhaul, according to the message.

SOCAR produced 3.71 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields in January-June 2017, as compared to 3.78 million tons in the same period of 2016.

In 2016, SOCAR produced 7.52 million tons of oil from Azerbaijan’s offshore and onshore fields, as compared to 8.16 million tons in 2015. Total oil production in Azerbaijan stood at 41.03 million tons in 2016, as compared to 41.58 million tons in 2015.

SOCAR includes such production associations as Azneft (the enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (a distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies, and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

