Erdogan urges Turks of Germany not to support CDU at elections

2017-08-18 17:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Turkish population of Germany not to support the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the elections, the Turkish media reported, Aug. 18.

Erdogan has justified his call by the CDU’s hostile stands against Turkey.

He expressed confidence that the Turks of Germany will teach an important lesson to the CDU at the elections.

It should be noted that the parliamentary election in Germany will be held on September 24, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Angela Merkel will remain in power for the time being.

Earlier, the government of Germany demanded the exertion of the financial pressure on Ankara by the European Union.

In addition, the government of Germany believes that, EU’s negotiations with Turkey on the modernization of the customs union should be frozen.

Previously, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the country will reconsider economic policy towards Ankara, as well as its credit and investments programs due to the arrest of human rights defenders in Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in turn, called Gabriel’s statements unacceptable, emphasizing that they deepen the crisis between the two countries.