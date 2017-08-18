Turkey’s new military operation in Syria on agenda - PM

2017-08-18 18:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s new military operation in Syria, directed against terrorist organizations, has been prioritized on the day’s agenda, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, the country’s media reported, Aug. 18.

Yildirim noted that, any threat directed against Turkey from the territory of Syria will be reflected.

He added that, such organizations as YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units) and PYD (Democratic Union Party) are terrorist groups.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is dislocated in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, has launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.