Armenia tries to divert attention from soldier suicides: Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-08-18 19:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 15:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

The websites controlled by the Armenian Defense Ministry are recently spreading false and fake information about the Azerbaijani army, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in a message Aug. 18.

That false and fake information is designed for the internal audience in Armenia, said the Defense Ministry.

“Such falsification by the Armenian side is another unsuccessful step taken in the Armenian style in response to the facts disseminated in recent days by the Azerbaijani media about negative events in the aggressive Armenian army,” said the Defense Ministry.

“Trying to whitewash itself, the criminal military-political regime with such news tries to divert the attention of population from the growing number of suicides, violence and other criminal acts among servicemen, which are related to the deplorable situation in the Armenian army.”

According to the ministry, by spreading such misinformation, the Armenian side tries to claim that it is informed about the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

In fact, the demonstrated “letters containing classified information” are compiled so illiterately and incompetently that their falsity from beginning to the end doesn’t cause any doubt, said the ministry.

All of them are nothing more than scraps of paper containing information invented amateurishly and hastily by the Armenian special services and “counterpropaganda specialists”, said the ministry.

According to the message, the latest letter attracts attention most of all with its falsification and mistakes. “Since the chief of the General Staff regularly verbally reports to the defense minister about the situation in the army, there is no need in written reports on service matters, as presented by the Armenian media. The letter, containing a large number of grammar mistakes and discrepancies in the style of writing (there are up to 20 mistakes in the letter), has nothing in common with internal correspondence and record keeping of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.”