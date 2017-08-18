Uzbekistan Airways commissions new Boeing-767 simulator

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 18

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier airline of Uzbekistan, has started operation of the new Boeing 767 Full Flight Simulator (FFS), the company’s press service reported, Aug. 18.

Boeing 767 FFS is the latest development of Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), equipped with the most advanced software, visualization and mobility systems. The simulator was delivered by CAE in April of this year. Installation, adjustment of software and the equipment of the simulator were executed by specialists of the manufacturer company.

In order to provide technical support for the new simulator, Canadian specialists trained 11 engineers of the Uzbek airline company, who received permits for carrying out maintenance of the aircraft simulator.

The cost of the simulator is not reported.

Uzbekistan Airways is a state owned monopoly carrier in the country. It carries out flights to 22 cities in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, 24 cities of the CIS member countries, as well as 11 local destinations.