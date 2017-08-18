Moscow, Ankara agree upon Turkish Stream landfall

Turkey and Russia agreed upon the landfall of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Aug. 18, TASS reported.

"A point to the north of Kiyikoy settlement was discussed initially. The agreement was reached about it and Turkish partners confirmed. This is the most efficient and optimal in terms of economy and geography," Novak said.

Gazprom also sent its environmental impact assessment (EIA) to Turkey for review and approval, the minister said. "It was posted on the website and discussions are underway. We hope the final conclusion on it will be approved in near future," Novak said.

The Turkish Stream extension is discussed on a going basis with consumers interested in receiving Russian gas, the minister said. "The most important is to obtain confirmations from the European Union and the European Commission concerning these projects, to have guarantees for execution of these costly infrastructural projects," Novak noted.