24th Azerbaijan Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship ends (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The 24th Azerbaijan Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has ended at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The winners’ award ceremony was held.

In the senior age category, Zohra Aghamirova won a gold medal, by having scored a total of 64,900 points, in the all-around of four exercises (ball, ribbon, hoop and clubs).

Veronica Gudis won a silver medal, while Aya Tanaka Probert of New Zealand took bronze.

In the junior age category, Darya Farshbafshakhriyari grabbed gold with a total of 49,250 points in four exercises. Narmina Samadova took silver, while Arzu Jalilova won a bronze medal.

Twenty-five gymnasts in the junior and senior age categories were competing for medals in performances with hoop, ball, ribbon and clubs.

Along with representatives of local Ojag Sport Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Start and Zirva sports clubs, as well as Ganja, Gusar and Kurdamir, athletes from New Zealand took part in the competitions.