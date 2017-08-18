Azerbaijani company seeking investors to produce oil, gas equipment

2017-08-18 20:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

ADO-G Group of Companies is attracting investors for construction of a plant for production of oil and gas equipment, as well as large metal structures for marine purposes in Azerbaijan’s Zira settlement, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) reported.

It is noted that the cost of the project is $25.9 million, and it will be executed in 10 years. It is expected that the project will pay off in six and a half years.

The management of the company within three years plans to complete the documentation, research and preparatory work necessary to start the plant’s construction.

Considering internal roads and administrative buildings, the total area of ​​the plant will be 127,900 square meters.