New satellite control center built in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Construction of the control center for Azerbaijan’s Azersky low-orbit satellite has already been completed, a source close to the matter told Trend.

The construction work was carried out in cooperation of Azercosmos OJSC with French Airbus Defense and Space.

Currently, Azersky and SPOT 6 satellite of Airbus Defense and Space are used to provide a more qualitative service for remote probing of the Earth.

One of the advantages of the control center is the opportunity created for using the resources of the Pleiades 1A and 1B satellites, commercial rights of which belong to Airbus Defense and Space. Satellites grouping will create ample opportunities for remote observation of Earth's surface and increase the efficiency of obtaining new images.