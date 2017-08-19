Suspected driver of Barcelona attack van among reportedly killed in Cambrils

A suspected driver of the van that rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Barcelona, is one of the attackers killed in the town of Cambrils, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

The van hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s central Ramblas area on Thursday. The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

Hours after the incident, another vehicle attack took place in Cambrils, south of Barcelona. The two incidents left 15 people dead and about 130 injured.

After the attacks, police reported that four attackers were killed by police in Cambrils. According to El Periodico newspaper, the driver of the Ramblas attack identified as Moussa Oukabir was one of those eliminated in Cambrils.

It was reported that four people were detained in relation to the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. According to El Periodico newspaper, the fourth detention was carried out in Ripoll, also in Catalonia. According to the police, three of them were Moroccan nationals and one Spanish national. Non of them had a history of terrorism attacks.