Russia never shifts stance on JCPOA

2017-08-19 | www.trend.az

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow has not changed its stance vis-à-vis the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and keeps on supporting the international pact, IRNA reported.

Talking to reporters on Friday, she also invited all the other signatories to the deal to stick to it.

The JCPOA was concluded in the wake of efforts by several countries and European Union which played an active role in settling issues over Iran’s nuclear program.

Russian has all the time declared its stance regarding the international deal clearly and Moscow was actively involved in conclusion of the JCPOA, she said.

The Russian official also said that in certain tense conditions, Moscow did its best to prevent the issue being drawn into a military conflict.

At that time, it was heard of certain Western states, especially the US, that Iran’s nuclear program needs military solution, she said, reminding the then US Permanent Envoy in the US John Bolton as well as other officials making such statements.

However, Russian insisted clearly on its stance on solving the nuclear issue through negotiations and it will never change its standing regarding the deal, said Zakharova.

As to Washington’s stance on the JCPOA, she said that disrupting the status quo is very simple but restoring peace is a very hard job, and Washington has hardly managed to achieve success in the field, she said.

Russian officials have on several occasions reaffirmed their backing for JCPOA and warned the US over its violations of the deal, Zakharova said.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday underlined his country’s stance on Iran’s nuclear deal, saying that imposing new sanctions on Tehran is an irresponsible move and Washington should comply with its commitments under the deal.