Stabbing attack reported near Dusseldorf: 1 killed, police seeking perpetrator

2017-08-19

One person was killed and one seriously injured in a stabbing attack in a shop in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld near Dusseldorf, Sputnik reported.

Police and special forces are deployed at the scene.

The police are still seeking for unknown number of suspects. There is no information of possible motive of the attack.

​Perpetrators reportedly fortified themselves in a building nearby.