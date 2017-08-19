Another body found in Catalonia's Alcanar after house explosion

The Spanish specialists working at the site where a house in the Catalan municipality of Alcanar exploded amid a set of deadly attacks in the region, found yet another body under the rubble, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

On Wednesday night, an explosion rocked Alcanar killing one person and injuring one other. The blast was followed by yet another explosion on Thursday that killed one person and injured more than 10 people working at the scene. The police said they were examining a connection between the blasts in Alcanar, and ramming attacks in Barcelona and the town of Cambrils, with the assumption that the house was used to plan the acts of terror.

The Cadena Ser broadcaster reported that members of local emergency services found the body and were in the process of removing it from the rubble.

The news outlet added that the officers from a special demining unit have been working at the scene, aware of the possibility of yet another blast.

On Thursday and early Friday, Barcelona and Cambrils were hit by the attacks, which resulted in at least 15 people killed and left over 130 more injured. Daesh (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for Barcelona attack.