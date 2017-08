Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Fiji

A strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck early Saturday east of the South Pacific island country of Fiji, Sputnik reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

The deep quake was registered at 2:00 a.m. UTC almost 158 miles northeast of the town of Lambasa, the USGS estimated, and lied at the depth of 335 miles.