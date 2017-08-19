Floods kill 10 people, displace 11,000 in south China

Floods caused by a week of torrential rains have killed ten people and displaced over 11,000 in the southern Chinese province of Guangxi, known for its many rivers, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

Rains have been pounding the region since last weekend, causing rivers to burst their banks and damage the property of almost 193,000 residents, the Chinese state television reported.

The storms have also caused disruption in power supply in some areas. Meteorologists say the downpour is expected to continue for several more days.