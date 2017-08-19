Uzbek Senate to hold plenary session Aug. 24

2017-08-19 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 19

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Senate (upper house) of Uzbekistan’s parliament will hold its next meeting on August 24, said the Senate’s press service.

The meeting’s agenda includes consideration of several laws, including the law “On the dissemination of legal information and access to it”, “On protecting children from information that is harmful to their health” and others.

Meanwhile, the issues of attributing the Toitep, Yangiyul and Okhangaron cities of the Tashkent region to the category of cities of regional subordination will be discussed at the meeting.

Other issues related to the competences of the Senate will also be discussed at the plenary session.

Uzbekistan’s bicameral parliament – the Supreme Assembly – was created in 2005. Its legislative chamber permanently has 150 MPs.

The upper house - Senate has 100 MPs elected in equal numbers, i.e. six MPs from the Karakalpakstan Republic, provinces and the city of Tashkent. Sixteen more members of the Senate are appointed by Uzbek president from among the most distinguished citizens.

The Senate meetings are held in case of necessity, but at least three times a year.