Pentagon chief due in Turkey

2017-08-19 10:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The United States’ Secretary of Defense James Mattis will visit Turkey on Aug. 23, the Turkish media reported, Aug. 19.

During the visit, Mattis will meet with Turkey’s Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli. The two sides are expected to discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis and the fight against the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu