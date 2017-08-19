Capacity of Bulgaria-Turkey gas pipeline to increase in 2018

2017-08-19 11:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The capacity of Bulgaria’s transit gas pipeline to Turkey will increase from 14 billion cubic meters to 15.7 billion cubic meters per year in 2018, said the message posted on the website of Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

It will be possible with the commissioning of the 20-kilometers long Lozenets - Nedyalsko section in 2018.

In addition, it will be possible to transport natural gas in the reverse direction from Turkey to Bulgaria.

The construction of the Lozenets - Nedyalsko looping is part of the process for modernization of the gas pipeline to the border with Turkey which will increase the security and capacity of Bulgaria's transit gas network.

The project is in line with the Bulgarian government’s efforts to diversify the current gas delivery routes and sources.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn