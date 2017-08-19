US in anticipation of Solar Eclipse

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported that, the next total solar eclipse of 2017 will be seen on the territory of North America On Monday, August 21, 2017.

On that day moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's tenuous atmosphere – the corona.

Total eclipse will be best seen on the path from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse.

NASA has created a special website dedicated to this event: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

It should be noted that, the total solar eclipses have been historically viewed as omens that bring about death and destruction. Nonetheless, besides being nature’s most awe inspiring sight, they are a very valuable resource for historians, allowing to date a few historical events precisely and to deduce the ancient calendars.

Meanwhile, population of Azerbaijan, who had witnessed a partial lunar eclipse on August 7, 2017, will be able to see full lunar eclipse, when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth into its shadow, on January 31, 2018.