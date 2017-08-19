Teenage paralympians join int’l boccia competition (PHOTO)

The paralympic athletes of Children’s Paralympics Committee established with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC are preparing for the next international tournament.

Thus, two paralympians are going to represent Azerbaijan in the international boccia competition for the first time. The competition will take place in Moscow, Russia, on September 4-9. The favorite athletes from England and Poland will also take part in the competition.

Providing support to Children's Paralympics Committee since 2014, Azercell is supporting their integration of the disabled teeanagers the society and increase their interest for sports. Children’s Paralympics Committee established in 2014 with the support of the company has attracted teenage and young athletes from different regions of the country and provided them opportunity to do sports and represent Azerbaijan in various international tournaments.

During its 21-year operation in Azerbaijan, Azercell has supported orphans and children with various problems in terms of protection of their health, quality education and healthy life-style, and is determined to continue its support in this regard.

