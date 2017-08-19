Iran’s rural fair was a success: VP (exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, August 19

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s rural fair, which was held earlier this year, was a success in terms of helping rural industries in finding a greater market, Vice President for Rural Affairs Abolfazl Razavi told Trend August 19.

“For example, we had garment manufacturers from Sistan-Baluchestan Province, who have succeeded in striking deals with some companies,” Razavi said.

The high-ranking official noted that, another benefit which was gained through the exhibition was the familiarization of the urban population with the vast variety of products that rural craftsmen produce.

According to Razavi, the next version of the annual exhibition will be held in Tehran in January or February of 2018.

He also said that, a rural fair, as well as the music and sports competitions are going to be held in the central province of Isfahan in coming weeks, in a bid to reintroduce Iran’s rural culture. The official noted that, plans are being considered to turn the event into an international one in the years ahead.

"Rural areas are comprised of production oriented low-cost residences (in contrast to consumer-based urban areas), capabilities of which need to be strengthened and amplified,” Razavi had said earlier.

Noting that there are about 1,050,000 villagers holding graduate degrees in Iran, Razavi said that the population “can be helped to their feet economically.”