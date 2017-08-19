Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-08-19 12:17 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.006 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70076 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 7
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 14
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 8
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 15
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 9
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 16
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 10
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 17
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 11
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 18
|
1.7008
|
Average weekly
|
1.70074
|
Average weekly
|
1.70076
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or almost 0.7 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0019 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 7
|
2.0061
|
Aug. 14
|
2.0095
|
Aug. 8
|
2.0092
|
Aug. 15
|
2.003
|
Aug. 9
|
1.9965
|
Aug. 16
|
1.9972
|
Aug. 10
|
1.9960
|
Aug. 17
|
2.0035
|
Aug. 11
|
2.0025
|
Aug. 18
|
1.9963
|
Average weekly
|
2.00206
|
Average weekly
|
2.0019
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 (one percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0285 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Aug. 7
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 14
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 8
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 15
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 9
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 16
|
0.0284
|
Aug. 10
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 17
|
0.0286
|
Aug. 11
|
0.0283
|
Aug. 18
|
0.0287
|
Average weekly
|
0.02834
|
Average weekly
|
0.0285
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.04 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48232 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 7
|
0.4821
|
Aug. 14
|
0.482
|
Aug. 8
|
0.4819
|
Aug. 15
|
0.4829
|
Aug. 9
|
0.4814
|
Aug. 16
|
0.4808
|
Aug. 10
|
0.4805
|
Aug. 17
|
0.4837
|
Aug. 11
|
0.4796
|
Aug. 18
|
0.4822
|
Average weekly
|
0.4811
|
Average weekly
|
0.48232
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 1.4872 manats or by 0.07 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2175.81608 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 7
|
2139.0962
|
Aug. 14
|
2187.2703
|
Aug. 8
|
2139.6064
|
Aug. 15
|
2180.8076
|
Aug. 9
|
2151.0198
|
Aug. 16
|
2160.5262
|
Aug. 10
|
2171.8704
|
Aug. 17
|
2164.6932
|
Aug. 11
|
2187.1767
|
Aug. 18
|
2185.7831
|
Average weekly
|
2157.7539
|
Average weekly
|
2175.81608