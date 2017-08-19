AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-08-19 12:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.006 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70076 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 7

1.7008

Aug. 14

1.7007

Aug. 8

1.7008

Aug. 15

1.7007

Aug. 9

1.7007

Aug. 16

1.7008

Aug. 10

1.7007

Aug. 17

1.7008

Aug. 11

1.7007

Aug. 18

1.7008

Average weekly

1.70074

Average weekly

1.70076

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or almost 0.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0019 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 7

2.0061

Aug. 14

2.0095

Aug. 8

2.0092

Aug. 15

2.003

Aug. 9

1.9965

Aug. 16

1.9972

Aug. 10

1.9960

Aug. 17

2.0035

Aug. 11

2.0025

Aug. 18

1.9963

Average weekly

2.00206

Average weekly

2.0019

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 (one percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0285 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Aug. 7

0.0284

Aug. 14

0.0284

Aug. 8

0.0283

Aug. 15

0.0284

Aug. 9

0.0284

Aug. 16

0.0284

Aug. 10

0.0283

Aug. 17

0.0286

Aug. 11

0.0283

Aug. 18

0.0287

Average weekly

0.02834

Average weekly

0.0285

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.04 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48232 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 7

0.4821

Aug. 14

0.482

Aug. 8

0.4819

Aug. 15

0.4829

Aug. 9

0.4814

Aug. 16

0.4808

Aug. 10

0.4805

Aug. 17

0.4837

Aug. 11

0.4796

Aug. 18

0.4822

Average weekly

0.4811

Average weekly

0.48232

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 1.4872 manats or by 0.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2175.81608 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 7

2139.0962

Aug. 14

2187.2703

Aug. 8

2139.6064

Aug. 15

2180.8076

Aug. 9

2151.0198

Aug. 16

2160.5262

Aug. 10

2171.8704

Aug. 17

2164.6932

Aug. 11

2187.1767

Aug. 18

2185.7831

Average weekly

2157.7539

Average weekly

2175.81608

