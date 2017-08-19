Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-08-19 12:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.006 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70076 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 7 1.7008 Aug. 14 1.7007 Aug. 8 1.7008 Aug. 15 1.7007 Aug. 9 1.7007 Aug. 16 1.7008 Aug. 10 1.7007 Aug. 17 1.7008 Aug. 11 1.7007 Aug. 18 1.7008 Average weekly 1.70074 Average weekly 1.70076

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or almost 0.7 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0019 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 7 2.0061 Aug. 14 2.0095 Aug. 8 2.0092 Aug. 15 2.003 Aug. 9 1.9965 Aug. 16 1.9972 Aug. 10 1.9960 Aug. 17 2.0035 Aug. 11 2.0025 Aug. 18 1.9963 Average weekly 2.00206 Average weekly 2.0019

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0003 (one percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0285 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Aug. 7 0.0284 Aug. 14 0.0284 Aug. 8 0.0283 Aug. 15 0.0284 Aug. 9 0.0284 Aug. 16 0.0284 Aug. 10 0.0283 Aug. 17 0.0286 Aug. 11 0.0283 Aug. 18 0.0287 Average weekly 0.02834 Average weekly 0.0285

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats or 0.04 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48232 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 7 0.4821 Aug. 14 0.482 Aug. 8 0.4819 Aug. 15 0.4829 Aug. 9 0.4814 Aug. 16 0.4808 Aug. 10 0.4805 Aug. 17 0.4837 Aug. 11 0.4796 Aug. 18 0.4822 Average weekly 0.4811 Average weekly 0.48232

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 1.4872 manats or by 0.07 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2175.81608 manats.