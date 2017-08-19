Azerbaijani oil prices for August 14-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.09 per barrel on Aug. 14-18 or $0.54 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $53.8 per barrel, while the lowest price was $52.38 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $49.61 per barrel on Aug. 14-18 or $1.13 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $50.38 per barrel and the lowest price was $48.9 per barrel on Aug. 14-18.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $50.47 per barrel on Aug. 14-18 or $1.42 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $51.19 per barrel and the lowest price was $49.77 during the reporting period.