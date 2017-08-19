Peru to make visa issuance procedure for Azerbaijani citizens more expedite

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Peru is working on making visa issuance procedure for Azerbaijani citizens more expedite, Charge d'Affaires e.p. of Peruvian embassy in Baku Luis Chang Boldrini said in an interview with Trend.

"Travelling to the other country is turning each time easier. There are many airlines with which you can now fly with only one stop or maybe two if you want a cheaper fare. With regard to visa issuance for citizens of our countries, Peru is now included in the e-visa program that allows Peruvian passport holders to obtain a visa electronically. Peru does not have an e-visa system, but we are already working to make the process of visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens more expedite and less expensive," said the diplomat.

He pointed out that Peru and Azerbaijan share common elements in their touristic offer and the two countries have most of their touristic potential still unexploited.

"Rich history that backs to thousands of years and nature are important for both countries. We are also rich in traditions and cultural expressions like folklore, dances, cuisine and textile art. We can share our experience and cooperate to strengthen our capacity and market skills. For example, Peru can cooperate with Azerbaijan sharing the experience we acquired building our National Brand, which is now one of the most valuable in the world and permits identify any product or service related to our country easily with Peru," said Boldrini.

The diplomat noted that the two sides are now working on a tourism agreement that will establish a solid base for the cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the fields of inter-institutional cooperation, capacity building and cooperation in international organizations.

"We believe that tourism is one of the best ways to bring people together and create strong links. From our side, to promote awareness and interest in Peru, we are already working to organize a Peruvian cuisine festival to show our food traditions and how they have evolved to turn to be one of the most famous in the world now. Two Peruvian restaurants "Central" and "Maido" were named within the best 10 of the world according to the prestigious British "Restaurant" magazine, which is voted by renown chefs, restaurant owners and cuisine critics. Virgilio Martinez, chef of "Central" was named this year as the best chef in the world," he added.

Boldrini said he believes that Peru has much to offer to Azerbaijani travelers and vice-versa.

