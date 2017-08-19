2 killed as storm rips through Austrian beer tent

2017-08-19 14:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

An intense storm ripped through a beer tent in northwestern Austria, killing two people and injuring at least 40 more, Reuters reports citing Austrian media.

About 700 people were in the tent erected for a local volunteer fire department festival in St. Johann am Walde, located northeast of Salzburg, when the storm hit suddenly at about 2030 GMT, Aug. 18.

A man and a woman, both around 20 years old, died, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

Of those injured, 10 suffered serious injuries, media reported.