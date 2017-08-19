President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Goygol district for visit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Today, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived with a visit to the Goygol district of the country.

The head of state first laid flowers to the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev, located in the center of the Goygol city.

Head of Goygol District’s Executive Authority Arif Seyidov informed the president of the renovation and landscaping works conducted around the statue.