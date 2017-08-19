Ilham Aliyev attends opening of renovated day nursery-kindergarten in Goygol

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly reconstructed day nursery-kindergarten No.4 in Goygol district.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the day nursery-kindergarten, and then toured it.

The reconstruction of the two-storey building started in July, 2015, and ended in July, 2017. The 100-seat day nursery-kindergarten has a canteen, bedrooms, a music hall and a medical center. All rooms are supplied with the necessary equipment. All conditions were created here for children.

Large landscaping work was carried out in the yard of the day nursery-kindergarten.