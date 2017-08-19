Ilham Aliyev launches Chichakli hydroelectric power station after overhaul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated 3 MW Chichakli Hydroelectric Power Station in Ashaghi Zurnabad settlement in Goygol district.

President of Azerenerji OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the head of state about the power station.

Three hydroturbines and three hydrogenerators, each having a capacity of 1 MW, were installed at the station.

As part of the reconstruction work, 35/6/0,4 kV substations were constructed and electricity transmission lines were laid at the station.

The capacity of the station's water basin is 153,000 cubic meters. The height of the dam is 10 meters, while its length is 134 meters, its upper part is 5 meters in width, while the width of bottom is 60 meters. The cross-section of the station's derivation canal is 5 square meters, while its length is 3800 meters.

Chichakli Hydroelectric Power Station with a production capacity of 20 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year will meet 15 percent of electricity needs of Goygol district and 75 percent of needs of the city of Goygol.

A state-of-the-art lightning system was installed, landscaping work was done and green areas were created here. Twenty new jobs will be created here.

The head of state launched the power station.