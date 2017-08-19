120 injured as storm strikes Austrian firefighter festival

The number of people, injured after a storm in Austria’s St. Johann am Walde caused a fire department festival’s tent to collapse, climbed to 120, the country’s media reports.

A firefighters’ festival in Austria ended in tragedy when a violent storm caused a tent to collapse, killing two people and injuring scores more at about 2030 GMT on Friday.

Volunteers from the St. Johann am Walde Fire Department had gathered for an annual celebration when the tragedy unfolded.