Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at Goygol Zonal Veterinary Laboratory

2017-08-19 17:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today familiarized himself with the conditions created at the administrative and laboratory building of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Goygol District Department and Zonal Veterinary Laboratory.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the administrative and laboratory building of Goygol District Department of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov informed President Ilham Aliyev about electronic agricultural system.

The administrative and laboratory building was built as part of state investment programs for 2014-2016. The three-storey building occupies an area of more than 1,700 square meters. A photo stand reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s and President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to the district was installed in the foyer of the building. All conditions were created here for employees.

The head of state also viewed conditions created at Goygol Zonal Veterinary Laboratory. The laboratory was reconstructed in 2017.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of local public.

Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov informed the head of state about the equipment used by the State Veterinary Service to conduct epizootic measures in district veterinary departments and provide veterinary services.