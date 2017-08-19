President Aliyev inaugurates Republican Artificial Insemination Center

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

As part of his visit to Goygol district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today attended the opening of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center in the district.

The designing and construction of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center in Goygol started under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev in 2014.

The total area of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center is 3.26 hectares. There are energy supply facilities, water pools and pumping stations, a sewage network, a fire extinguishing system, a garage for agricultural machinery, a silo and a number of other auxiliary buildings.

Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov informed Ilham Aliyev of the Republican Artificial Insemination Center.

The center's complex includes a three-storey administrative-laboratory building, the stables, food warehouse, feeding area, a veterinary clinic, and a quarantine station.

The first floor of the building houses a conference hall.

A total area of the three-storey administrative and laboratory building is 2,320 square metres.

The second floor of the building houses a training center and a dormitory for the training participants, a kitchen, a laundry and a 60-seat conference hall.

Centralized computer and video surveillance systems were installed in the building.

The head of state also viewed vehicles used for distributing mobile laboratories and genetic materials. There are also special vehicles for transporting liquid nitrogen. There is also a veterinary clinic here.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the production area of the complex.