Ilham Aliyev arrives in Samukh district for visit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Samukh district for a visit.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Samukh.

Head of Samukh District Executive Authority Ali Gojayev informed the head of state about the landscaping work carried out around the statue, as well as the works done in the district.