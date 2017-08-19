President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Zazalı-“Imamzade” complex-Ganja highway

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

As part of his visit to Samukh district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Zazalı-“Imamzade” complex-Ganja highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the technical indicators of the highway. The two- and four-lane road is 19km in length and 7-14 metres in width. A bridge over Ganja river and 45 road connections were built, 12 bus stops and 111 traffic signs were installed along the highway.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the road