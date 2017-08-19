President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy main irrigation channel

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch a 8.55km-long section of the Shamkir-Samukh-Goranboy main irrigation channel.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management company Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of the work done here.

The inaugurated section of the channel, which is 27km in length, allowed to supply water to an area of 8,000 hectares. Once totally built, the irrigation channel will supply water to another 18,584 hectares of land.