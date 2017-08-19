President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Samukh-Fuzuli-Lak-Alibayramli-Garabaghlar-Chobanabdalli-Samukh highway

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Samukh-Fuzuli-Lak-Alibayramli-Garabaghlar-Chobanabdalli-Samukh highway.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the technical indicators of the road.

The two-lane highway is 36 km in length. A bridge was built, 16 bus stops were installed along the road.

The highway, which links 10 settlements with the population of 23,000 people, was built under President Ilham Aliyev`s order signed in 2014.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the road.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of local public.