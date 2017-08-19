President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of newly built orphanage-kindergarten in Samukh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Samukh, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

The two-storey building covers an area of 1,135 square metres. All conditions were created here for children.

All rooms are supplied with the necessary equipment. Excellent conditions are also created in the gym and canteen.

Playgrounds were built and amusement facilities were installed in the yard of the orphanage-kindergarten.