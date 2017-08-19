President Ilham Aliyev viewed Samukh Agroenergy Residential Complex

2017-08-19 19:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Samukh Agroenergy Residential Complex.

Chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Akim Badalov informed the head of state of the complex. He said the project is scheduled to be completely implemented in 10-12 years. The project will see the creation of energy production areas based on alternative and renewable energy sources, as well as the building of a modern residential complex for employees working here. The complex will feature 31 MVt and 48 MVt hybrid power stations, cultivated areas and gardens, greenhouses, cattle breeding, poultry, fish and bee farms, a meat plant and a dairy, a feed plant, a logistics center and a residential building.