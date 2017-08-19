At least one dead, five burned in eastern Mexico pipeline explosion

At least one person died and five others suffered burns after a pipeline exploded during an illegal tap in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, state-owned oil company Pemex and state emergency services said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The fire had been brought under control, state emergency services said on Twitter.

Fuel thieves regularly tap Pemex pipelines, stealing millions of liters of fuel in high-risk maneuvers that can often be deadly.