Train derails in India, killing about 20 and injuring scores more

2017-08-20

A train came off the tracks in northern India on Saturday, killing about 20 people and injuring scores more, as carriages slammed into each other, officials said, Reuters reported.

Rescuers and local people worked into the night searching for survivors in the overturned and mangled carriages, some piled on top of each other. The death toll in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh was expected to rise, officials said.

At least eight carriages derailed in the crash close to Muzaffarnagar, about 130 km (80 miles) north of the capital New Delhi, as the train traveled toward the Hindu holy city of Haridwar, police said.

Train crashes are frequent in India, which has the world's fourth biggest rail network. Poor investment in past decades in the vast network and rising demand means overcrowded trains are running on creaking infrastructure.

Saturday's accident is at least the fourth major passenger train derailment this year and the third in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. A crash in November in Uttar Pradesh killed 150 people.

A senior police officer in the state, Anand Kumar, said close to 20 people had been killed and more than 80 injured.

Sanjeev Balyan, a Muzaffarnagar lawmaker, had earlier told Reuters that at least 14 people had been killed