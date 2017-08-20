Iran’s housing sector emerges out of recession: official (exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, Aug 20

By Mehdi Sepahvand –Trend:

The housing sector of Iran is emerging out of a long recession and major improvements in the situation are expected, according to a housing official of the country.

Every recession should be followed by a natural period of prosperity, which, although delayed, is currently seen in the housing sector of Iran, Iraj Rahbar, chairman of the Housing Association of Tehran told Trend, Aug 18.

Total numbers of the signed deals associated with the housing sectors of Iran and Tehran, for the month ending on July 22, stood at 49,805 and 16,156 respectively, indicating a respective drop of 6.8% and 6.3% compared with the previous month, said the head of Tehran Association of Realtors, Hesam Oqbaei.

The number of the housing deals associated with rentals in the first month of summer (started on June 22) have also declined, both in Tehran and nationwide.

In the month to July 22, the number of the rental associated housing deals in the capital had reached 19,316, which indicate a drop of 9.1% and 18% compared with the month before and the same period of last year.

The number of the rental housing deals across the country in the shown period stood at 68,146, down by 5.4% compared with the previous month.

Rahber noted that, rise in rental prices in the past few years was so substantial that even an increase in the number of the deals to be signed in the next few months, would not plausible bring another rents hike.

He also pointed to the housing industry’s growing market in the tourist accommodation sphere by saying that, foreign tourists are rushing to visit Iran after the country mended its diplomatic ties with the world, which brought about the need for new hotels and huge investments in this sector.

Iran has seen a growing wave of incoming tourists, ever since its government struck the deal with world powers in 2015, which was aimed at reintegration of the Iranian and global markets.