Yenikand substation launched in Samukh

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

The 110/35/10 kV Yenikand substation has been launched as part of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Samukh.

Two transformers with a capacity of 16 MVA were installed in the fully renovated Yenikand substation. The old 110 kV facility was replaced with a modern one. The 35 kV four-cable line, 150km in length, was built here.

The 35/10 kV Garayeri substation was also reconstructed in Samukh district. Transformers with a capacity of 4 MVA were installed in the substation.