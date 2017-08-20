Iran’s Rouhani warns against budget deficit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the country’s budget for the current fiscal year (starting March 20) is about $90.9 billion but almost half of this amount goes to pension funds, subsidies and development funds.

“Hard days are coming,” the president said addressing the country’s parliament on Sunday which is to hold a confidence vote to choose among Hassan Rouhani’s candidates for 17 ministerial posts.

Story still developing